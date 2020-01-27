Salvini Says Changes in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna Postponed After His Party Lost Elections

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who currently leads the right-wing Lega party, said that he was satisfied with the results of the recent regional elections in Italy, adding that changes in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region were merely "postponed" after his party's defeat.
"Until yesterday we were in opposition with 9 advisers in Emilia-Romagna, today we have twice as many of them. This means that we have done a lot, and we must do more. We are preparing for 5 years of opposition because changes in Emilia-Romagna are only postponed", Salvini said during his address in the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region in Bologna.
The politician added that according to the results, the Italian government might be hanging by less than a thread than yesterday. According to him, the centre-right coalition would have won if the Sunday vote was held at the national level and was a snap election.
On 26 January, elections were held in the Emilia-Romagna region, which had been reliably left-leaning since the end of World War II, as well as in the southwestern region of Calabria, and featured a high turnout. According to the results, Salvini's party lost in the vote in Emilia-Romagna to the incumbent centre-left Democratic Party led by Stefano Bonaccini, while the candidate from the centre-right Forza Italia party, Jole Santelli, secured a strong victory in Calabria.
Salvini and his Lega party were previously in a coalition government with the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), led by Luigi Di Maio. However, following Salvini's pullout in the summer of 2019, the government collapsed and a new one was formed in September by Di Maio's party and the Democratic Party.
