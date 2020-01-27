Migrant Rescue Ship Ocean Viking Saves Over 180 People in Mediterranean Sea - Video

"BREAKING! #OceanViking has rescued 184 men, women & children from two rubber boats in distress tonight. 102 people were rescued 80 NM from #Libya & 82 in the Maltese SRR [search and rescue region]. With five nighttime operations in less than 72 hours, the total of survivors now safely onboard is 407", the organisation wrote on Twitter.
Last week, the Ocean Viking rescued 59 people near the coast of Libya.
BREAKING: Before sunrise, @SOSMedIntl & #MSF teams rescued 59 men & women from a small wooden boat in distress. The operation began just after 4 o'clock this morning, approx. 26 NM off the coast of #Libya.— MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) January 25, 2020
There are now a total 151 survivors safely on board the #OceanViking. pic.twitter.com/aGGPzImxry
Several rescue ships run by various charities operate in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the most dangerous yet very popular routes used by migrants to reach Europe. Many smugglers and human traffickers operate in the area.
Rescue operations are especially dangerous in winter due to lower temperatures and strong winds.
