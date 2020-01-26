Register
19:24 GMT26 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants sit on the deck of the Belgian Navy vessel Godetia after they were saved at sea during a search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coasts, Wednesday, June 24, 2015.

    EU Plan to Revive Libyan Naval Mission Fails Due to Disagreements Within Bloc – Report

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/102416/34/1024163442.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001261078144103-eu-libyan-naval-mission-disagreements/

    Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke out in favour of the idea of resuming and re-shaping the joint naval mission Sophia, which was initially launched to stop human trafficking but was later limited to training the Libyan Coast Guard in 2019. While several countries have backed the plan, Italy and Austria have opposed it.

    Plans to restart the European Union’s naval operation Sophia with a new focus on overseeing a UN arms embargo on Libya have been shattered by resistance from several member states, the German outlet Die Welt reports, citing highly informed EU diplomats.

    According to the outlet, Austria and Italy refused to support the initiative during an extraordinary secret meeting of EU ambassadors at the Political and Security Committee (PSC). Several other countries, namely Greece and Hungary, also voiced concerns, while a unanimous decision is necessary to re-launch the operations.

    Vienna is said to have cited the possibility of an increased influx of refugees as the reason for its refusal and expressed fears that sending EU ships and monitoring the arms embargo would entail rescuing migrants heading to Europe from Africa illegally. The other staunch opponent of the decision, Italy, reportedly argued that monitoring the arms embargo at sea was not enough and that intensive monitoring of land and air routes is also required.

    The revival of the mission Sophia with its new focus was backed earlier this week by EU foreign policy boss Josep Borrell, who spoke out in favour of it at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

    "It's clear that the arms embargo requires high-level control and if you want to keep the ceasefire alive someone has to monitor it”, he argued.

    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Italy's Di Maio Suggests Tasking Operation Sophia With Monitoring Libyan Arms Embargo
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas supported the proposal as well, while the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer signalled that Berlin would be ready to accept more rescued migrants.

    The EU suspended the mission, which was originally designed to counter human trafficking, in April 2019. It stopped using ships under Sophia, but continued to train the Libyan Coast Guard as the European bloc’s member states could not agree on how to distribute the rescued migrants.

    Related:

    Italian Defence, Interior Minister Clash Over Migrant Rescue at Sea – Reports
    EU May End Operation Sophia Due to Italy's Reluctance to Continue - Reports
    Italy's Di Maio Suggests Tasking Operation Sophia With Monitoring Libyan Arms Embargo
    Tags:
    migrants, refugees, Italy, Austria, Libya, Mediterranean Sea, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse