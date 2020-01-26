Store Selling 'Nazi Beer' Comes Under Police Investigation in Eastern Germany

The investigators from the neighbouring state of Thuringia, where the sale of the controversial beer was launched, said that they did not find any legal violation with regard to the brand.

A liquor store in the town of Bad Bibra in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, Germany has been put under police investigation over one particular piece of merchandise - beer labelled with Nazi Germany symbols.

A local conservative politician Götz Ulrich spotted the beer earlier this week, saying that it was shameful this business has stayed afloat for so long.

The beverage produced under the brand "German Reich Brew" is owned by Tommy Frenck, a former neo-Nazi political figure from neighbouring Thuringia. He announced the launch of the beer online earlier this year along with other Nazi-related goods.

The beer is sold at 18.88 euros per crate. The number eighteen is often associated with Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler whose initials correspond to the first and the eighth letters of the alphabet. Eighty-eight, in turn, stands for Heil Hitler - the notorious Nazi salute.