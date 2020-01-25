Register
23:34 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Bath's Circus

    Donald Tusk Provokes Anger After Calling Bath’s Architecture a ‘Circle of Boring Identical Facades’

    © Photo : Wikipedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107813/91/1078139126.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001251078139153-donald-tusk-anger-baths-architecture-boring-identical-facades/

    The former president of the European Council has reflected on his time in the Somerset city in his recently published diaries in a way that is rather unpleasant for Britons.

    Tusk had attended a language school in the region to “polish” his English around the time when the UK’s then-Prime Minister David Cameron conducted last-ditch negotiations with the EU before the Brexit vote in June, and, as he wrote in his memoir, titled “Szczerze,” he wasn’t very impressed by the city.

    Tusk wrote that he initially expected the townhouses to be “one of the best works of British architecture,” yet was disappointed by what he saw.

    “God knows why,” he wrote when referring to Bath's Georgian buildings which saw the city earn World Heritage status in the 1980s, which Tusk described as “a circle of boring, identical facades.”

    “A few hundred metres away there is a small Jane Austen museum, she lived here for several years. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ would make a good motto for Brexit,” he wrote.

    He also described the language school Linguarama, near the village of Box, as the place he literally could die in.

    “It’s cold, it winds mercilessly, and it rains almost all the time...the nights are black, the days are dark grey, and I am suffering from fever and cough,” Tusk wrote. “I might just as well go and hang myself.”

    The extracts from his memoir have led to a strong backlash from Britons, who stood by their city and questioned Tusk’s taste for architecture. Several people were insulted that Tusk didn’t appreciate “splendid Georgian architecture.”

    “I am staggered that Tusk would say it was boring,” said David Crellin, of the History of Bath Research Group, regarding his criticism of the Circus. “Its repetitiveness and common nature is its strength, not its weakness - it is a pity that Tusk does not appreciate that vision as it overwhelms many people when they look at it for the first time.”

    Others suggested that the grim weather might have affected his view of the ancient city, which was built back in the times of the Roman Empire. “It was unfortunate that when Donald Tusk was in Bath there was inclement weather. When you come to Bath there are other things you can do which do not involve good weather,” said Kathryn Davis, CEO of Visit Bath.

    Jon Waring, who taught Tusk grammar and vocabulary during his time at the Linguarama language school, said the former European Council head was “natural and normal” when he met Polish people in Bath, adding that it seemed that Tusk “'liked being back in Bath after 20 years.”

    Related:

    Tusk Trolls Trump on Twitter With 2018 G7 Summit Image Showing 'Gun' Gesture at US President
    Narwhal Tusk, Fire Extinguisher, and Bare Hands: Londoners Who Tackled Terrorist Hailed as Heroes
    Elon Musk's 'Elon Tusk' Twitter Posts and Elephant References Finally Explained
    ‘Prays for Breakup of EU’: Donald Tusk Slams Trump as 'Europe’s Greatest Challenge'
    Tags:
    Donald Tusk, Bath, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse