Several Injured and 'Presumably Dead' in Rot Am See Shooting - German Police

German police have reported via Twitter that an operation is being carried out in the town of Rot am See amid a shooting incident.

According to police, "many were injured and, probably, killed" after a gunman opened fire in the town of Rot Am See on Friday.

"A large-scale police operation [took place] in Rot am See, as firing was heard there. Several people were injured, and there are fatalities presumably. The suspect was detained. According to preliminary information, this was a domestic conflict," the Baden-Wurttemberg police wrote on Twitter.

⚠️POLIZEIEINSATZ⚠️

Größerer Polizeieinsatz in #RotamSee, da dort geschossen wurde. Mehrere Verletzte, vermutlich auch Tote bei einem Gebäude. #Tatverdächtiger wurde #festgenommen.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen liegt ein Beziehungsverhältnis vor.

Keine Hinweis auf weitere Täter. — Polizei Aalen (@PolizeiAalen) January 24, 2020

The police also said that this was not a terror attack, as the shooting was triggered by some domestic squabble.

​Rot am See is a town of just 5,300 citizens located in the province of Baden-Württemberg, west of Nuremberg.

