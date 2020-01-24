Several Injured and 'Presumably Dead' in Rot Am See Shooting - German Police

According to police, "many were injured and, probably, killed" after a gunman opened fire in the town of Rot Am See on Friday.
"A large-scale police operation [took place] in Rot am See, as firing was heard there. Several people were injured, and there are fatalities presumably. The suspect was detained. According to preliminary information, this was a domestic conflict," the Baden-Wurttemberg police wrote on Twitter.
The police also said that this was not a terror attack, as the shooting was triggered by some domestic squabble.
Rot am See is a town of just 5,300 citizens located in the province of Baden-Württemberg, west of Nuremberg.
