Several Injured and 'Presumably Dead' in Rot Am See Shooting - German Police

German police have reported via Twitter that an operation is being carried out in the town of Rot am See amid a shooting incident.

Six people were killed in the shooting in Germany's southwestern town of Rot am See, while some others were injured, the police of the neighbouring city of Aalen confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, six people were killed," the Aalen police said.

"The exact number of injured people has not been established yet," the police said, adding that the shooting took place in a local cafe.

Earlier in the day, the police said that "many were injured and, probably, killed" after a gunman opened fire in the town of Rot Am See.

"A large-scale police operation [took place] in Rot am See, as firing was heard there. Several people were injured, and there are fatalities presumably. The suspect was detained. According to preliminary information, this was a domestic conflict," the Baden-Wurttemberg police wrote on Twitter.

⚠️POLIZEIEINSATZ⚠️

Größerer Polizeieinsatz in #RotamSee, da dort geschossen wurde. Mehrere Verletzte, vermutlich auch Tote bei einem Gebäude. #Tatverdächtiger wurde #festgenommen.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen liegt ein Beziehungsverhältnis vor.

Keine Hinweis auf weitere Täter. — Polizei Aalen (@PolizeiAalen) January 24, 2020

The police say that the incident isn't treated as a terror attack, as the shooting was triggered by some domestic squabble.

​Rot am See is a town of just 5,300 citizens located in the province of Baden-Württemberg, west of Nuremberg.