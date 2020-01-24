Register
13:58 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Stéphane Richard

    French Telecom Orange Says Huawei Ban 'Against EU's Interests' as Leaders Mull 5G Network Strategies

    Amelie Laurin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/70/1078127059.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001241078125907-french-telecom-orange-says-huawei-ban-against-eus-interests-as-leaders-mull-5g-network-strategies/

    The head of the French telecommunications firm backed including Huawei Technologies as a 5G provider amid fierce debate within European governments, with many set to disclose their network security policies.

    Orange chairman and CEO, Stéphane Richard, told reporters in Paris as quoted by Reuters he was against excluding Huawei, adding that he wanted clearly defined European rules on security.

    Richard, also chair of the GSM Association lobby group, said: “[It] would go against the EU’s interests and would cause major problems for most of the EU operators.

    Despite this, he did agree with comments from Thierry Breton, European industrial policy head, who said he favoured European telecoms companies such as Ericsson and Nokia.

    But Mr Richard added he hoped that calls for stricter regulations would not lead to a full veto of Huawei across the European continent.

    The news comes after Mr Breton, a former finance minister and previous chief executive for Orange, said this week that relying on European firms to build would not delay any deployments.

    He said at a conference in Munich, Germany at the weekend: “Europe, including Germany of course, is on track. We are not, and won’t be, late in Europe on the deployment of 5G.

    Mr Breton added that Europe should maintain its "technological sovereignty" by providing domestic and strategic alternatives.

    Pivotal Moment for European Decisions on Huawei

    The UK and Germany are mulling their IT security strategies on Huawei, with the former potentially set to snub the Trump administration's amid tense divergences on future domestic and foreign policies.

    Countries such as France, Italy and Czech Republic, among others, have stated they will follow an independent policy on the Shenzhen-based tech firm.

    But Belgium telecoms minister Phillipe De Bracker said in early January that his country has upgraded to 'level 4' security protections against "unreliable" telecoms providers, without explicitely naming Huawei.

    The news comes as Ren Zhengfei addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, where he said that impact on Huawei's business would not be "very significant", adding that Washington was "over-concerned" with the Chinese tech giant.

    A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    UK Reportedly Set to Snub US Calls to Ban Huawei From Supplying 5G Equipment
    US president Donald Trump continues to push European countries to block Huawei, with Japan, Australia, New Zealand and several others barring the company.

    Huawei was also placed on an entities list in May last year with ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech firms, citing 'national security threats', effectively placing a blanket ban on component sales from American businesses.

    Both Huawei and Beijing have sharply and repeatedly lambasted Washington's allegations that Huawei technologies are being used to spy for the Chinese government, and has prepared their own software ecosystems, Huawei Mobile Services, and operating systems, HarmonyOS, in response, in addition to building new release mobiles such as the Mate 30 without US components.

    Related:

    UK to Decide on Huawei’s Role in 5G Network 'Soon' Amid US Threats to Downgrade Security Cooperation
    Steve Mnuchin Says US-UK Brexit Trade Deal "Absolute Priority" Despite Rifts Over Huawei, Tech Tax
    UK Reportedly Set to Snub US Calls to Ban Huawei From Supplying 5G Equipment
    Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou Defence Team Calls Battle Over Her Extradition to US Embarrassment to Canada
    Tags:
    telecom, telecoms giant, 5G, 5g mobile internet, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse