Register
10:22 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden parliament building

    'We Want to Get Into Parliament': Pro-Islamic Party Seeks to Establish Itself Across Sweden

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105738/70/1057387082.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001231078110807-we-want-to-get-into-parliament-pro-islamic-party-seeks-to-establish-itself-across-sweden/

    Among other things, the Nuance party, whose founder was expelled from the Centre Party over alleged ties with the Turkish nationalist group the Grey Wolves, wants Islamophobia to be classified as a separate crime, and seeks a special status for Sweden's Muslims, like that enjoyed by Jews, Roma and Sami.

    The newly-minted Nuance party, which by its own admission is reaching out to Sweden's Muslims, is now working to establish itself throughout the country, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    The party was formed in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, last autumn, and recently held an information meeting in Stockholm.

    “Swedish Muslims experience both physical and verbal attacks of a racist nature every day,” chairman Mikail Yüksel proclaimed. To remedy this, the party wants Islamophobia to receive a special criminal classification.

    While the Nuance party rejects the Muslim-only label, it clearly appeals to Muslims and immigrants. One of its main objectives is for the Muslims to receive a special minority status. So far, a national minority status in enjoyed by Sami, Jews, Roma, Sweden Finns and Tornedalians. Accordingly, Sami, Yiddish, Romani, Finnish and Meänkieli or Tornedalian are protected minority languages.

    The debate about the acceptance of Islamic garments is yet another hot issue for the party, given that several municipalities have banned the Muslim headdresses for students and staff alike, triggering protests among Muslims and their sympathisers.

    “It is not the veil that must be fought, it is the oppression. At the same time, parents have the right to raise their children based on their culture and religion,” Yüksel said.

    While earlier attempts to form parties focused on immigrants and their issues have all failed, Nuance is setting its sights on the parliament.

    “We want to get into Parliament, we want to get into different municipal councils and make our politics”, Yüksel concluded.

    Prior to the 2018 election, Mikail Yüksel was a senior member of the Centre Party. However, he was forced to quit following accusations of secret contacts with the Turkish nationalist organisation the Grey Wolves. By his own admission, Yüksel was offered to form a local organisation in Sweden, but declined the offer.

    “I abstain from all political parties in Turkey. I meet people with different political opinions, but that doesn't mean I share them,” he assured.

    Muslim girl in veil
    © CC0
    Outrage as Swedish Elle Picks Hijabi-Clad Influencer as 'Look of the Year'
    In 2019, Yüksel spelled out his standpoint in an opinion piece, where he blamed the establishment for “failing the multicultural society” and identified “growing populism” and “xenophobic rhetoric” as the roots of evil in Swedish society. To remedy the situation where “liberals are no longer liberals and socialists are not socialists”, he pledged to step aside from the established ideologies.

    Owing to Sweden's liberal immigration policies of recent decades, the share of immigrants and their descendants has increased from completely negligent numbers to about a quarter of the population of 10 million. The percentage of Muslims has been estimated at over 8 percent, or 800,000.

    Related:

    Swedish Christian Democrat Leader Denies Islamisation of Her Country
    Fury, Warnings Over Sweden’s Failure to Banish Dangerous Islamists for 'Humanitarian Reasons'
    Swedish Security Police Alarmed by Grant-Grabbing Islamists
    Iraqi Christians Warn Sweden of 'Islamist Rule'
    Tags:
    Grey Wolves, minorities, immigrants, Islam, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse