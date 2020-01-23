Register
05:49 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of the World Economic Forum in Davos

    The Story of 'No Hope for Russia' Is Wrong – RDIF CEO on Anti-Russian Narratives in Davos

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/85/1078088595.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001231078109145-the-story-of-no-hope-for-russia-is-wrong--rdif-ceo-on-anti-russian-narratives-in-davos/

    As many heads of state skipped WEF-2020, most discussions focused on business and the economy. But Wednesday’s panel meeting on Russia turned into a heated debate, with its participants arguing about bias and outdated stereotypes.

    Relations between Moscow and the West dominated the agenda at the “Strategic Outlook on Russia” – a World Economic Forum panel discussion, which also focused on the state of the country’s economy, politics and business climate.

    Russia was represented by Maksim Oreshkin, who was replaced as the country’s Minister of Economic Development on Monday, but chose to take part in Davos discussions, and Kirill Dmitriev – CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

    Among other participants were Paula Dobriansky – a US expert on the former USSR and Eastern Europe, and Jonathan Tepperman – the Editor in Chief of Foreign Policy magazine, who moderated the discussion.

    Even though Russian panellists were at first given a chance to talk about Russia’s investment climate and the country’s economic growth, things got heated rather quickly, as these positive messages were met by other speakers with a certain degree of scepticism.

    When Oreshkin asked Dobriansky whether she herself had been to Russia recently, she said that she hadn’t, but she’s “siding those who were in Russia and those who actually follow economic trends.”

    Dobriansky was rather straightforward when she admitted that she wants to “balance the conversation” with Russian panellists so it wouldn’t look “rosy”:

    “I’m not going to say that some of the data that you provided – there have been areas where there has been some progress, but my point is trying to balance this conversation, that it’s not “rosy” as our moderator said, that there are some serious issues that haven’t been tackled.”

    William Browder, the CEO of Hermitage Capital, was another person who apparently tried to make the conversation “less rosy” by slamming Russia’s judicial and law enforcement systems. Browder, who is wanted in Russia for tax crimes, travels to Davos every year and confronts Russian government officials. This time he mentioned the case of Michael Calvey – a US investor who’s currently under house arrest in Moscow.

    Kirill Dmitriev responded to Browder by pointing out that RDIF supported Calvey’s Baring Vostok fund from the very beginning:

    “We believe they are the best investor in Russia, I personally vouched for Mr.Calvey, we co-invested with Baring Vostok and today I actually announced what we are opened to be one of the Limited Partners in their future fund with some of our partners. So Russia consists of different views, different opinions and it really needs to be supported and not just put in this very negative narrative box of no hope.”

    Dmitriev referred to the works of another WEF-2020 participant – Professor Robert Shiller, who studied the dynamics of popular narratives, and described their impact on economics.

    The RDIF CEO added that Russia often falls victim to negative narratives, fueled by many factors ranging from the fear of Russian aggression in Eastern European countries to the unwillingness of the West to recognize Moscow’s growing geopolitical power.

    “We have achieved great geopolitical successes, we have good macroeconomy, we have some good results that many American friends don't know - such as that our stock market grew 55% last year, our foreign direct investment doubled last year. But definitely, I agree with you that there are lots needs to happen: modernization, reforms, making sure growth happens - and this is where the efforts should be. And this is where new government and lots of young people will take Russia forward."

    RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, established to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside international strategic and financial investors. The fund’s agenda in Davos includes over 30 meetings with international partners, and announcements such as the fund’s plans to launch a new electronic payment system in 2020 in partnership with China’s Alibaba and several Russian tech companies.

    This year’s World Economic Forum is being held in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos from January 21-24.

    Related:

    'Why Are You There, Princess?': Ivanka Trump Bashed Online Over Her Actions at Davos Forum
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Delivers Speech at Davos Economic Forum - Video
    Iraqi President Barham Salih Addresses World Economic Forum in Davos - Video
    Tags:
    World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse