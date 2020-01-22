World War II Bomb Defused in Berlin - Police

"The World War II bomb was defused in the center of the city," the police said on Twitter.
The bomb was found on Tuesday, and the authorities had to evacuate thousands of people from the area.
I have been evacuated! Archaeologists uncovered a #WW2 era bomb not far from my house and defusing it may take all night. #berlin #wwii #redzone pic.twitter.com/o8nLfT47K3— Andrew Curry (@spoke32) January 21, 2020
On Tuesday, a World War II explosive device was found and defused in a busy area in central Cologne. A similar operation was held in Dusseldorf last week. Earlier in January, several bombs of the war period were discovered in Dortmund and local authorities then held one of the largest evacuation operations in the city history.
