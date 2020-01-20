Register
19:55 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Norwegian Minister of Finance Siv Jensen presents the parliamentary report of the Norwegian Pension Oil fund. (File)

    'Right Thing to Do': Norwegian Right-Wingers Leave Government Over Jihadi Widow's Repatriation

    © AFP 2019 / ERLEND AAS/NTB SCANPIX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105706/38/1057063848.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001201078087145-right-thing-to-do-norwegian-right-wingers-leave-government-over-jihadi-widows-repatriation/

    The 29-year-old Pakistani-Norwegian Daesh widow had been living in the Middle East since 2013. Her repatriation has had a significant impact on Norway's ruling centre-right coalition.

    After six years and nearly two months in the Norwegian government, the Progress Party has called it quits after a debacle involving a Pakistani-Norwegian Daesh* widow and her two children.

    Earlier, Progress Party leader Siv Jensen called the surprise decision to repatriate the 29-year-old woman because one of her children was reportedly sick, “the last straw” and pledged to present a list of demands for her party's continued support of the government.

    Today Monday, Jensen decided to bow out, suggesting that a further stay in the government would not offset the party's losses.

    “I took the Progress Party into government, now I take out again. I do it because it's the only right thing to do. We simply don't get enough of our policy to offset further losses. Overall, there is no longer any basis for the Progress Party to stay. Therefore, I have today notified the Prime Minister that there is no basis for presenting a list of requirements either”, Jensen said, as quoted by national broadcaster NRK.

    Jensen voiced her pride over her party's accomplishments in government, especially during the part of the reign when the power coalition only consisted of Progress and the Conservatives. Following the inclusion of the Liberals and the Christian Democrats as junior parties, the government's policy became “directionless and grey”, Jensen suggested.

    Despite the withdrawal of the Progress Party, Jensen emphasised that she didn't want to see a change of prime minister and said it was “only natural” for Conservative leader Erna Solberg to continue as “the right person”.

    In return, Solberg praised the Progress's efforts and joint work and expressed hope for further cooperation despite their departure.

    Sylvi Listhaug, former immigration minister and Progress Party heavyweight, echoed Jensen's feelings.

    “I wanted us to have a good cooperation and make a stronger impact. Now it has come to an end, replaced by grey and boring politics”, Sylvi Listhaug told the newspaper Dagbladet. She also described the Daesh woman as “the last drop that made the cup run over”. “If there is anything we can do, it will be in opposition. This should be fine. In general, I can say that the frustration has been great within Progress for a long time”, Listhaug added.

    Labour leader and opposition figurehead Jonas Gahr Støre, suggested that “complete chaos” reigned in the centre-right “blue bloc”.

    “Erna Solberg's government has collapsed after only one year, the civil chaos is complete and this is bad news for the country. More quarrels and unpredictable governance will not solve the problems”, the Labour leader said, predicting a weakened government.

    While the opposition rejoiced, the Greens, also part of the left-of-the-centre “red bloc” also weighed in with Green MP Une Bastholm describing Progress as a “stumbling block” and said “good riddance”, describing their departure as “a good day for Norway”.

    The Eurosceptic Progress Party supports individual liberties, low taxes and a small government, while pushing for a rigid immigration policy. At 15.3 percent of the vote, theirs is the country's third-largest party and a staple in the “blue bloc”.

    The Daesh widow who caused the government rift, arrived this past weekend and was arrested by the Police Security Service (PST). She had been living in the Middle East since 2013.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.

    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh women, Daesh, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Abandoned castle of philanthropist Mikhail Aramyants in Armenia
    Dark Splendour of Abandoned Places: Aramyants Castle and Other Spots
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse