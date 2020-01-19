Demonstrators Rally Against Medically Assisted Procreation Bill in Paris - Live Video

The draft bill was first introduced on 24 July 2019 under the pretext of changing the nature of "family patterns", but it immediately sparked protests.

People have gathered in Paris for a rally against a bill that would allow single mothers and lesbian couples to seek medically assisted procreation, also known as assisted reproductive technology (ART). The bill, which was first introduced last summer, was one of President Emmanuel Macron's election pledges and would essentially overrule a 2011 law that limits the use of ART.

The technology is regularly used to address infertility issues or for the purpose of surrogacy and involves in vitro fertilisation, where a single sperm cell is directly injected into an egg.

