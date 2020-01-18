Airbnb Rental: Parisian Recognises Own Apartment in Porn Video With Millions of Views

When an apartment owner from the City of Light let her flat on the popular booking platform several years ago, she did not imagine that it would be used as a set for an adult video.

An Airbnb host was understandably caught off guard when she recognised the interior and terrace of her Paris apartment in an adult video seen over three million times on the popular erotic website, Jacquie et Michel. An alarm was first sounded by neighbors who complained about sex noises coming from the flat, after it was let by its 35-year-old owner, BFM Immo reports. The owner's subsequent investigation eventually landed her on the popular French pornography site.

According to reports, in October 2017, the 7th floor apartment located in the prestigious 16th arrondissement, in the heart of Paris, was rented for five days by a young woman who represented herself as a "simple tourist ". As it turned out, the guest was a porn actress and would use the location for some steamy scenes.

The online Airbnb residence rental platform, contacted by the owner’s lawyer, agreed to pay a 3,740-euro compensation for property damage, according to Le Figaro, including the purchase of a new sofa and new carpet. The lawyer seeks to go further, however, and seek compensation from the online site for "moral damage and invasion of privacy".

The angry host in June 2019 also initiated a legal battle against the video production company that she eventually lost. But she has swapped her first lawyer for a second who suggested she file a complaint directly against the porn actress. The trial will take place in 2021.