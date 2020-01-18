Hundreds of Tractors Ride Through Berlin as Farmers Protest Germany's Agricultural Policies - Video

The German government presented its climate change plan for 2030 in September. Planned measures include higher taxes on CO2 emissions; increased prices for petrol, diesel, gas and mazut; as well as preferences for buyers of more environmentally-friendly heating systems. The programme costs some €50 billion ($55 billion).

German farmers and environmentalists are flooding the streets of Berlin to protests against Germany's agricultural policies as well as broader EU agricultural reforms.

The protests are expected to be joined by a tractor procession that will arrive in the capital from various parts of the country.

The protesters are demanding that the government stop prioritising large-scale farming at the expense of small farmers and undermining organic farming and healthy food production.

