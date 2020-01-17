Trade Unions Protest Against Pension Reform at Louvre in Paris - Video

In December of last year, France saw the beginning of an indefinite national strike against French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative that would take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers, including those working in transport.

French Unions have filled the streets of Paris to show their dissatisfaction with pension reforms, gathering at the Louvre.

The museum has been closed as the protesters blocked the entrance.

​A day ago, media outlets reported that around 187,000 took part in protests across France against the pension reform. The Interior Ministry reported about 23,000 protesters in Paris. At the same time, the trade union General Confederation of Labour said that 250,000 people had joined the protests in Paris.

