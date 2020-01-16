Register
10:27 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing

    Merkel to Meet With Lawmakers to Decide if Huawei Will Take Part in Germany’s 5G Rollout – Report

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/04/1078050470.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001161078050471-merkel-to-meet-with-lawmakers-to-decide-if-huawei-will-take-part-in-germanys-5g-rollout--report/

    So far, the German chancellor has opposed the idea of excluding any company from contributing to the development of the nation’s superfast fifth-generation technology, despite pressure from Washington to ban the world’s leading 5G provider Huawei. Merkel, however, is now facing fierce resistance on the issue from members of her own party.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is about to meet with a group of top conservative lawmakers from her CDU/CSU political alliance this Thursday to discuss whether Chinese tech-giant Huawei should be banned from participating in the national rollout of 5G technology, Reuters reported citing party sources.

    The proposal to prohibit Huawei from collaborating with national network providers in installing 5G infrastructure in Germany was put forward by Merkel’s junior coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD) last year, echoing warnings from Washington that the Chinese company poses a threat to the national security of its European partners. The SPD maintains that companies from countries without “constitutional supervision” must be excluded from participating in Germany’s 5G rollout, but Merkel’s CDU/CSU is divided on the issue.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks with CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, during a party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

    The chancellor herself earlier argued that no company  should be excluded from Germany’s 5G network, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas insisting that Berlin could “never be blackmailed” by the US, who previously threatened to reduce intelligence sharing between Berlin and Washington if Huawei is still allowed in the country.

    Huawei remains the world’s leading provider of 5G technology, yet  the Trump administration has long maintained that the company poses a potential threat to US national security by engaging in espionage on behalf of the Chinese government, accusations repeatedly denied by Huawei executives and officials in Beijing. The US effectively banned the tech giant and 68 of its subsidiaries from cooperating with American businesses starting in May 2019, while also pressuring its allies to refrain from doing business with Huawei.

    London is also currently considering the idea of allowing Huawei in the country’s fifth-generation technology rollout, but Washington has claimed that such a decision would potentially risk providing Beijing with access to the personal information of British citizens and permit the Chinese government to “steal” the nation’s intelligence secrets.

    A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Trump Trade Team to Narrow Huawei’s Blacklist Loophole With Tougher Rules – Report
    The US also warned Boris Johnson’s government that allowing Huawei technology to access UK 5G networks would jeopardise intelligence sharing between the Five Eyes security alliance, comprised of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

    Just as in Germany, Great Britain is also soon expected to make a final decision on whether to fully prohibit Huawei from taking part in national 5G rollouts, a ban that has already been implemented by Australia and Japan following calls from Washington.

    Tags:
    5G, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, United States, Great Britain, United Kingdom, Germany, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse