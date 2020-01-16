Register
09:00 GMT +316 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Human trafficking

    Human Trafficking Reaches Record High in Finland – Report

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107214/61/1072146154.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001161078049814-human-trafficking-reaches-record-high-in-finland--report/

    According to data from Finland's Migration Board, the number of human trafficking victims has risen more than six times in merely five years. Most of these cases reportedly involve asylum seekers.

    A record number of victims of human trafficking have been added into the human trafficking victim assistance system, Finland's Migration Board (Migri) said.

    As of December 2019, the human trafficking victim assistance system included 521 people plus their 155 minor children, which is more than twice as many as two years ago and more than six times as many as five years ago.

    This figure includes victims of forced labour, prostitution, and forced marriage. Most were the victims of forced labour, working in the food, cleaning, and construction industries.

    “Forced begging, forced criminal activity, and human trafficking related to sexual exploitation were also detected in Finland in 2019”, Migri said in a statement.

    According to Migri superintendent Terhi Tafari, the figures don't necessarily mean a two-fold increase, but may be due to increased awareness. Still, this is only the tip of the iceberg, Tafari admitted. The assistance system has no outreach activities, which is why awareness is crucial to identify such cases and arrange help for the victims.

    The majority of those enrolled in the aid system are asylum seekers, and this is no coincidence. In a majority of cases, the exploitation took place abroad before arriving in Finland.

    “The fact that the asylum seekers are in the majority is due to being asked by several agencies on arrival, meeting with health care providers and supervisors”, Tafari told the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet.

    Human trafficking also occurs on Finnish soil. Last year, the number of victims exploited in Finland reached 70, up from 52 victims in 2018 and 42 in 2016.

    “The victims of sex-related human trafficking are often particularly difficult to reach, usually someone is required to intervene. The exploitation is so traumatising, and the victims are often so scared that they dare not tell”, Tafari explained.

    Last year, two cases of forced begging were also identified for the first time in Finland. Another growing group are people forced into marriage.

    “Forced marriages often occur in connection with violence in close relationships”, Tafari said.

    A previous report on human trafficking released by the Council of Europe in June found that illicit activity had tripled in Finland between 2015 and 2018.

    Tags:
    forced labor, human trafficking, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actor Robert De Niro accepts the Oscar for his performance in Raging Bull, at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981.
    The Oscar 'Pioneers': Famous 'First' Winners of Academy Awards
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse