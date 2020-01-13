Queen Elizabeth II Agrees to 'Period of Transition' for Harry and Meghan

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have the title of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would like to step back as senior royals and be financially independent from the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to a "period of transition" for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the monarch's statement says, following a summit in Sandringham.

According to the statement, the royal family had "very constructive discussions" on the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it has been agreed "that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK".

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the statement says.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW