Register
18:28 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators light with the torches of their smartphones during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 9, 2018. The country-wide protests demand a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, whose bodies were found in their home on Feb. 25, and also demand changes in the government.

    Ex-Soldier Admits to Killing Slovak Investigative Journalist in Crime That Sparked Mass Protests

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106240/38/1062403870.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001131078024917-ex-soldier-admits-to-killing-slovak-investigative-journalist-in-crime-that-sparked-mass-protests/

    In 2018 the murder of local journalist Jan Kuciak, who had been investigating the Italian mafia’s activities in Slovakia and its links to senior Slovak officials, sparked a crisis in the country, with almost 20 cities hosting rallies against graft and insufficient measures to deal with corruption.

    A former soldier has admitted to killing a Slovak journalist and his fiancée in a crime that had sparked mass protests across the country leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico, reported Reuters.

    As the presiding judge of the special criminal court in Pezinok asked the four defendants in the case to make statements on charges presented by the prosecutor, Miroslav Marcek said he accepted his guilt.
    The admission could possibly see his sentence reduced from potential life imprisonment.

    Marcek was charged with shooting Jan Kuciak, 27, an investigative reporter, and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, in their house near Bratislava in February 2018.

    Two other defendants including Marian Kocner, a businessman who had been a subject of Kuciak’s reporting, claimed they were innocent of charges of ordering the killing.

    A defendant who police believe helped Marcek to carry out the killing did not make a statement at the hearing.

    Last year Slovak public television reported police sources as saying Marcek had admitted his guilt during questioning.

    A fifth suspect, Zoltan Andrusko, confessed in December to facilitating the murder and received a 15-year prison sentence.

    The Murder that Sparked a Crisis

    Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, 27, and his girlfriend were gunned down at his home in the village of Velka Maca, 50 miles east of Bratislava, on 25 February 2018, in an assassination that was from the outset believed to be linked to his work.

    Kuciak, who worked for Aktuality, a Slovakian website which was owned by German news organization Axel Springer, had been investigating the activities of an Italian mafia organization in Slovakia and its possible links with local politicians.

    The journalist was specifically looking into the dealings of a Slovakian businessman who invested in property in Malta. As he was digging into transactions carried out by Marian Kocner, he reportedly filed a motion against the man, who he accused of threatening him.

    ​Specializing in tax fraud and money laundering investigations, the journalist had also accused Slovakia's ruling Smer-SD party of having links with shady businessmen and the local mafia in Bratislava.

    As far back as in 2012 Malta Today claimed Kocner was linked to the transfer of four million euros from a Maltese bank to accounts in Slovakia, with payments said to be to Slovakian politicians. The leader of Slovakia's neo-liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, Richard Sulik, was also seen at Kocner's home at the time.

    Sulik denied any wrongdoing.

    The assassination of the journalist sparked mass protests in late February, with an estimated 50,000 people rallying in Bratislava and thousands more in other cities demanding a thorough investigation into the murder and the resignation of the government.

    ​In March 2018 Slovak President Andrej Kiska accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and appointed Peter Pellegrini as his replacement.

    The participants in the rallies also accused the head of the country's police, Tibor Gaspar, of failing to crack down on corruption and obstruction of the investigation into the murder of Jan Kuciak.

    The chief of police eventually stepped down along with several senior justice officials after investigations revealed they had been in contact with Kocner.

     

    Related:

    Slovakia Engulfed by Massive Protests Over Journalist's Murder (VIDEO)
    Investigative Journalist Shot Dead in Slovakia Had Probed a Malta Connection
    Big Demonstrations in Slovakia Demand New Government After Journalist Murder
    Slovak Prime Minister Ready to Leave Office Amid Protests Over Killed Journalist
    Tags:
    investigative reporter, Mafia, mafia, Robert Fico, Robert Fico, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse