Flesh and Blood: Protesters Strip Down in Madrid to Combat Fur Industry - Video

The naked display presented by the protesters was apparently meant to portray the plight of animals that get slaughtered for their skins and fur.

A group of animal rights activist cast away their clothes to get their point across as they staged a protest event in the Spanish capital on 12 January.

The activists, members of an animal rights group called AnimaNaturalis who seek to protest the use of fur in the fashion industry, lay naked and covered in fake blood on the pavement, in a display that was apparently meant to portray the bodies of animals slaughtered for their skins and fur.

"How many lives for a coat", a message written on a placard brandished by one of the protesters said.

"More and more modern countries are banning fur farms, but our country is avoiding even discussing the issue. It is time to bring Spanish legislation into line with that of other countries in Europe", Jaime Posada, coordinator of AnimaNaturalis in Madrid, said as quoted by Euro Weekly News. "Wearing animal skins is not only inefficient and anachronistic, but intensely cruel to animals".