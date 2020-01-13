Register
09:16 GMT +313 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, Iran on 4 January 2020.

    Uproar as Commemoration Dedicated to Top Iranian IRGC General Soleimani Held in Danish Capital

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107794/70/1077947058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001131078019600-uproar-as-commemoration-dedicated-to-top-iranian-irgc-general-soleimani-held-in-danish-capital/

    A Conservative Danish politician has even likened Soleimani's commemoration ceremony to honouring Osama bin Laden. At the same time, a counter-demonstration was held, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard major general's portrait was burned.

    Just over a week following Qasem Soleimani's death in a US drone strike in Iraq ordered by US President Donald Trump, the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was commemorated at City Hall Square in Copenhagen.

    Between 80 and 100 people showed up to commemorate Qasem Soleimani, the Danish newspaper BT reported. The dedication started off with solemn music, after which the attendees tried to light candles in the shelter of their umbrellas.

    ​“I'm here because I simply think it's wrong. Those who have been killed fought [Daesh*], and if you are against terrorism, you have to support these people, not bomb them,” one of the attendees said. “I think it is important to remember these people and support their struggle to rid the world of terrorists in the Middle East”.

    “We are here because we see it as a murder of an innocent man, a murder that should not have happened,” another one said, praising Soleimani for his fight against Daesh.

    “He has just been responsible for what our religious principles stand for. One must resist injustice. One must resist tyranny,” a woman added.

    At the same time, the demonstration sparked criticism among many Danish politicians. Conservative MP Naser Khader called the commemoration “deeply reprehensible”.

    “I’m not saying it should be banned. I’m just critical about them doing it. It’s like commemorating Osama bin Laden”, Khader told Danish Radio. “It’s a lack of respect for all the victims this man had on his conscience.”

    Conservative party head and former justice minister Søren Pape Poulsen said he hoped that that the authorities are monitoring the participants.

    “We still have people in Denmark who think he’s a martyr to be commemorated,” Poulsen wrote on Facebook. “Why don’t they move to Iran, which is evidently their dream society?”

    Some 150 metres from the memorial service, a counter-demonstration was held by the right-wing party Stram Kurs and its leader Rasmus Paludan. On their Facebook page, they described the event as “the celebration of the killing of terrorist Qasem Soleimani”. During the ceremony, Paludan stated that he has come to celebrate the death of the “murderer who killed five Danish soldiers” and proceeded to burn the image of Soleimani and play Denmark's national anthem. Stram Kurs is known in Denmark for its Quran burnings and came very close to gaining a seat in parliament in the 2019 election.

    Senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January, on the order of US President Donald Trump. The liquidation the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force led to a stand-off between the US and Iran. In retaliation, Iran conducted an attack on US military facilities in Iraq.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

    Related:

    Netanyahu: Trump Should Be Congratulated for Acting 'Swiftly, Boldly and Resolutely' Over Soleimani
    Bashing Both Iran and US at Once, Corbyn Compares Ukrainian Jet Crash With Soleimani Killing
    Over 50% of Americans Believe Soleimani's Death Puts US Security at Risk - Poll
    Tags:
    Stram Kurs, Iran, United States, Qasem Soleimani, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Smiling man with a white dog with winter forest on the background.
    The Colours of Winter: Breathtaking Landscapes From Across the Globe
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse