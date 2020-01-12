Mourners March Through Levallois-Perret, France After Delivery Man Dies Following Arrest - Video

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary manslaughter investigation in order to determine the circumstances of the driver’s arrest and to establish whether the cops’ actions had something to do with his demise.

According to the Guardian, Chouviat was held on the ground by cops after being stopped by officers who apparently "believed he had been looking at his phone while on a scooter”.

A cell phone video of the incident appeared to show Chouviat "being held face down on the ground by officers, while his legs were shaking", the newspaper adds.

After a subsequent autopsy revealed signs of asphyxiation and a fractured larynx, prosecutors opened a preliminary manslaughter investigation in order to determine the circumstances of the arrest, while lawyers and human rights groups reportedly went on to criticise the restraint techniques employed by French police.