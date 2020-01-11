Merkel Says Nord Stream 2 Beneficial for Many European States, Not Only Germany

The Russian-European gas pipeline project was entering the final stages of its construction when the US tried to prevent it by threatening to impose economic sanctions against any company participating in building it.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel lauded Nord Stream 2 as a "very important" project that will benefit not only Germany, but many other European countries. Therefore, she called for completing it regardless of US sanctions threats. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, thanked Merkel for Germany's continuing support for the pipeline project.

While the chancellor labelled the US sanctions against Nord Stream "wrong", she admitted that Europe needs to diversify its gas sources. She stressed, however, that the pipeline is purely an economic project.

Commenting on the US sanctions and their effect on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s completion, Putin said that Russia would be able to finish it even without foreign partners. Previously, Swiss-based Allseas Group S.A., which has participated in the project's construction, announced that it would suspend its work over fears of being slapped with American economic measures.

