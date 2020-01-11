Register
15:56 GMT +311 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles poses in front of a banner outside the Buckingham Palace as people demonstrate during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit for NATO summit, in London, Britain December 3, 2019.

    Family of British Teen Killed by US Diplomat's Wife in Car Crash ‘100% Sure’ She'll Face Trial in UK

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107769/12/1077691257.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001111078007776-US-UK-Sacoolas-extradition/

    President Trump has consistently ruled out sending Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial, and even offered to write the Dunn family a cheque as ‘compensation’ for their son's death when they visited him at the White House before Christmas.

    A spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old British boy who was killed by a car allegedly driven by the wife of an American diplomat, has said that he is “100% sure” the suspect will be returned to the UK to face trial.

    The comments come on the heels of unprecedented criticism of the UK authorities by the US over an extradition request for the suspect, named Anne Sacoolas. UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had formally sent the extradition bid to the US Justice Department week for Miss Sacoolas, who has said she will not return to Britain voluntarily, to be shipped back to stand trial in a British court over the incident. American officials have however reportedly rebuffed that request, deeming it “highly inappropriate.”

    “It is the position of the United States government that a request to extradite an individual under these circumstances would be an abuse. The use of an extradition treaty to attempt to return the spouse of a former diplomat by force would establish an extraordinarily troubling precedent,” a spokesperson for the US State Department told the BBC.

    Despite that statement of refusal by US authorities, the Dunn family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, told the BBC that he still believes Miss Sacoolas will “100% be coming back.”

    Harry’s death occurred on August 27 2019 outside the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, where Miss Sacoolas’ husband Jonathan allegedly worked as a diplomat and intelligence officer. Harry died after the motorbike he was on collided with a car being driven by Miss Sacoolas. Shortly after, Miss Sacoolas promptly bailed from the UK and fled to the United States, claiming diplomatic immunity.

    Subsequently, Miss Sacoolas was charged in absentia in December 2019 by the UK Crown Prosecution Service with causing death by dangerous driving, which carries a potential sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

    In his BBC interview, Mr Seiger said that, “I have no doubt in my mind [that Sacoolas will be forcefully returned to the UK], the only thing I can’t tell you is when. This campaign won’t stop until Anne Sacoolas is back in the UK facing the justice system. There is no celebration until she is back. We won’t rest. This lady is accused of taking Harry’s life, then fleeing the country. No-one is above the law in modern society. You don’t get to move to a country, break a law in that country and then leave.”

    Mr Seiger also said that while the Dunn family was “really pleased” that UK authorities have taken what he described as a “huge step toward justice” by sending the extradition request, if the Trump administration continued to refuse it, then another one will be sent to the US if a new American president comes to power following the 2020 elections.

    In a separate interview he gave to Sky News, Mr Seiger said that, "whether you’re a diplomat or not, diplomatic immunity does not get you a get-out-of-jail-free card in these circumstances. Unless the United States administration wants to abuse its power, flout the diplomatic immunity laws, I can’t stop them. But this administration will not be around forever and then we’ll simply look forward to a reasonable administration coming forward and dealing with it [Harry’s case] as they should."

    Tags:
    UK Home Office, US Justice Party, car crash, diplomatic protocol, diplomatic row, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse