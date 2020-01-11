Protests Against Pension Reform Continue as Yellow Vests and Trade Unions Hit Paris Streets - Video

Protesters are taking to the streets in Paris to express their dissatisfaction with economic and social policies pursued by the French government, including the widely-unpopular pension reform.

Trade unionists are protesting in Paris amid a deadlock on pension reform after unions failed to come to an agreement with the French government on the contentious issue.

The Yellow Vests are also joining the public action to express their own grievances with the government's policies.

The demonstrations will begin separately but are expected to merge and jointly make their way to the Place de la République.

