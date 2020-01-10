Man Drives Car Into Church Claiming It is the Only Place Where He's Safe From Devil - Video

Videos and pictures posted online show a broken door, several damaged pews, and a car in an aisle. It is believed that apart from the driver no one else was injured during the accident.

A man has driven a car into a church claiming it was the only place where he is safe from demonic possession. The incident occurred on the morning of 8 January in Sonseca municipality in the Spanish province of Toledo. According to a spokesman for local police, a female witness saw a car ram into the door of the San Juan Evangelista. The woman approached the vehicle and tried to speak with the driver thinking he had had an accident.

However, the young man shouted at her and started forcing his Jeep through the church door, evenutally breaking it. Law enforcement that arrived at the scene said they found the perpetrator in the car next to the altar looking disturbed. The man told police officers that he was possessed by the devil and that the altar was the only place he felt safe.

Ataque a la iglesia parroquial de Sonseca pic.twitter.com/9pwLihreHx — José Manuel Rodríguez Malo (@JosManu49567111) January 8, 2020

​The perpetrator suffered injuries and was sent to a hospital. He may be arrested on charges of causing damage to public property. Police suspect that he had a drug-induced psychotic outbreak. Reports say the man owns a shop that sells cannabis-related products. The sale and public use of cannabis is prohibited in Spain but is legal for personal cultivation and use.