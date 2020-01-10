Register
10:44 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Estonian Army photo made available on Friday, Sept. 8 2017, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visits a NATO military unit outside Tallinn, Estonia

    From Commons Turmoil to Withdrawal Bill Approval: Cost of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Victory

    © AP Photo / Estonian Army
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107766/47/1077664790.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001101077994879-eu-divorce-cost-of-boris-johnsons-brexit-victory/

    With the Lords due to scrutinise Boris Johnson’s final version of the Withdrawal Act, there are markedly less concerns of the EU divorce further being delayed, while trade issues with Brussels are still waiting to be resolved.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill has gone through its third reading in the House of Commons, with parliamentarians voting 330 to 231, with a margin of 99 votes in favour of the deal the prime minister arrived at with the European Union late last year.

    The bill comprehensively covers a slew of issues that need to be regulated within the withdrawal process including the amount Britain is due to pay in so-called “divorce” payments, Irish border arrangements, customs in neighbouring Northern Ireland, and so on.

    Despite the legislation now scheduled to go through a vote in the Lords, with the latter looking to scrutinise it and even possibly return it to the Commons, Johnson’s team is rejoicing, as the bill turmoil has finally shown signs of abating. And, most importantly, the chances of stage one of Brexit effectively happening at 23:00 GMT on the 31st of January are solid.

    “There have been calls for the Lords to 'respect' the votes of the people (both referendum and election) but it will undoubtedly receive tougher scrutiny given the Lords’ profile and concerns over Irish border issues especially", says Laura McAllister, professor of public policy from the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University.

    So, here is a brief outlook on what stages the Brexit deal went through – from the moment it was first drawn up to Thursday’s approval on the floor of the Commons.

    When first drafted, the bill met with a barrage of criticism from the opposition as well as “remain” Conservatives. In late October, after a number of firm rejections in Parliament, BoJo was forced by the opposition-imposed Benn Act to write to European Council President Donald Tusk and ask him to delay Brexit until “at least” 31 January -  quite a while away from the initial 31 October deadline, which was a focal point of Johnson’s campaign pledges as he took over from Theresa May in June.

    He argued multiple times that the early deadline would serve the UK’s “best interests” after repeatedly promising to take the country out of the bloc "do or die".

    Multiple domestic spats over Brexit, intermingling with the prime minister’s perennial two-way debates in the EU, including with Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, culminated in the dissolution of Parliament and an urgent call of a snap vote in December.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Johnson vehemently lambasted Parliament for putting spokes in Brexit’s wheel, with many bringing up his earlier claims that he would rather “die in a ditch” than resort to a delay.

    This is the moment the talks of a smooth Brexit were back on track, as the UK Tories secured an absolute majority in the country’s 650-member legislative body, with BoJo strengthening his position as Brexit “deliverer” after his two predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May, had failed to cope with the Brexit burden and stepped down.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate on the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons Chamber, in London, Britain December 19, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate on the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons Chamber, in London, Britain December 19, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

    The second reading of Johnson’s bill took place shortly afterwards, on 20 December, just ahead of Christmas, with the framework before the current deadline reserving space and time for trade talks with the EU, as well as clarification of customs conditions with Northern Ireland.

    The latter, as scheduled, is to span the next 11 months.

    Related:

    UK Lower House of Parliament Approves Legislation on Johnson's Brexit Deal
    UK PM Johnson Says 'Body of Information' Indicates That Ukraine Jet Was Shot Down by Iran
    Boris Johnson is One of the Bravest European Politicians, Says Hungarian PM Viktor Orban
    Tags:
    EU, trade, EU, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse