Chancellor Angela Merkel Remains Germany's Most Popular Politician After 14 Years in Power

Despite recent tensions within Merkel's coalition that threatened to bring her government down, the chancellor still remains Germany's most popular politician after 14 years at the helm.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel approval rating received a boost in January, a poll by ARD TV showed, as cited by Bloomberg.

Merkel's approval climber to 53% - six points higher than the previous month - while the rating for her successor as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and current Defence Minister, was only 23%.

Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected as the new CDU leader in December 2018 after Merkel stepped down , but still hasn't appeared to gain much support among Germans, judging by the results of the ARD poll. ARD interviewed 1,506 people by phone from 7 to 8 January.

Merkel pledged to remain chancellor until 2021 despite leaving the party post, following internal tensions between the CDU and the leader of its sister party the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), which threatened to bring Merkel’s government down amid a 2018 dispute over Syrian refugees to Germany.