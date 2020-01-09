The Conservative Party was re-elected last month with a big majority after campaigning to "get Brexit done". The General Election marked the end of months of deadlock in Parliament over the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill has been given its third reading in the House of Commons, marking a significant step towards Brexit taking place on 31 January.

MPs voted by 330 to 231 - a majority of 99 - to approve the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

The bill covers a wide range of matters including the size of Britain's "divorce" payments, the rights of EU citizens, the arrangements for the Irish border and for customs in Northern Ireland and the details of the 11-month transition period.