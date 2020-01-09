New UK Ambassador to Russia Bronnert Arrives in Country - UK Embassy

MOSCOW, January 9 (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Russia and will soon submit her credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UK Embassy in Russia said on Thursday.

"The new UK Ambassador in Russia, Deborah Bronnert, has arrived in Russia and will soon submit credentials to the Foreign Ministry and then to the Russian president", the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The embassy noted that Bronnert had worked in Moscow in the mid-2000s, when she served as the economic and trade counselor.

© Photo : British Council Deborah Bronnert

From 2015 to 2019, Bronnert served as a trustee of the British Council. Apart from that, she also served as the economic and global issues director general at the UK Foreign Office and was the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Laurie Bristow, who served as the UK ambassador to Russia starting in January 2016, terminated his mission on January 3.