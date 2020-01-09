French Labour Unions Call For Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris - Video

During his New Year’s address, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to finalise the hotly-debated issue of pension reform, adding that his ultimate goal was "justice and social progress".

French unions gathered this Thursday in the country's capital, Paris, calling for a strike and a march through the city in response to planned pension reforms.

A wave of protests against the pension reforms started on 11 December 2019 after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension.

Amid strikes against the proposed pension legislation, Macron symbolically renounced his would-be benefits as a former head of state. The Élysée Palace confirmed on 21 December that Emmanuel Macron gave up his future pension of €6,220 gross monthly as a former president, thus becoming the first French president to ditch the retirement compensation.

