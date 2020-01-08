Register
15:57 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

    Unity Is Strength? Von Der Leyen, PM Johnson Set to Hold Crucial Talks Amid January Brexit Showdown

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107726/18/1077261885.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001081077978270-unity-is-strength-von-der-leyen-pm-johnson-set-to-hold-crucial-talks-amid-january-brexit-showdown/

    The news comes after the Conservatives launched their party manifesto, stating that it would not wish to extend current Brexit negotiations beyond the 31 December 2020 deadline.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to urge European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to finish Brexit negotiations "on time", or by the end of the year.

    Ms Von Der Leyen delivered a speech at the London School of Economics on Wednesday morning and will meet with No 10 for the first time for face-to-face talks in the afternoon.

    But Mrs Von Der Leyen called the UK's timetable "extremely challenging", despite Mr Johnson stating Wednesday's talks would be used to agree on a "confident and positive future relatoinship by the end of December 2020".

    A UK government spokesperson said: "He is expected to tell president Von Der Leyen that, having waited for over three years to get Brexit done, both British and EU citizens rightly expect negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) to conclude on time".

    The British Prime Minister would likely "underline that the upcoming negotiations" would be "based on an ambitious [free trade agreement], not on alignment", the spokesperson added.

    Speaking to her audience, Mrs Von Der Leyenn said: "In just over 3 weeks, on the 31st of January, the UK will spend its last day as a member state. This will be a tough and emotional day.

    The Brussels representative warned that the agreement would leave "very little time" for talks, adding that if the two sides could not "conclude an agreement by the end of 2020, we will face again a cliff-edge situation".

    She added: "And this would clearly harm our interest - but it will impact more the UK than us.

    The news comes as Mrs Von Der Leyen assumed office as the head of the European Commission, replacing former president Jean-Claude Juncker.

    Despite criticisms over the proposed timeframe, Commons is set to debate on the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Wednesday, which will formally see the UK launch the process of leaving the European Union on 31 January. Numerous opposition amendments were voted down on Tuesday evening, including legislation to protect residency rights of Europeans in the UK, among others.

    Related:

    Labour Leadership Hopefuls Keir Starmer and Jess Phillips Offer Different Visions for Post-Brexit UK
    UK's Javid to Deliver 'Ambitious' Post-Brexit Budget Draft on March 11
    MPs Submit Amendment to Brexit Bill Requiring Big Ben to Chime on 31 January
    Boris Johnson Answers Questions in Parliament as Brexit Deadline Looms - Video
    Tags:
    European Commission, UK House of Commons, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, Brexit, European Union (EU), Ursula von der Leyen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse