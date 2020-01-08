Boris Johnson Answers Questions in Parliament as Brexit Deadline Looms - Video

On Tuesday, British MPs Mark Francois and Nigel Evans came up with an amendment to the Brexit Bill requiring Big Ben to ring at 11 pm on 31 January, the hour when the UK officially quits the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is answering questions from MPs in the House of Commons in London as lawmakers debate the Brexit Bill over three days - 7, 8, and 9 January - in order to pass it into law before the 31 January deadline.

Last December, after the Conservatives gained a historic 80-seat majority win in the general election, lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in favour of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, paving the way for the UK to leave the bloc on 31 January.

