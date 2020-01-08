Register
01:21 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Durham Neo-Nazi Teenager Jailed for Planning Series of Terror Attacks

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105632/95/1056329539.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001081077969082-durham-neo-nazi-teenager-jailed-for-planning-series-of-terror-attacks-/

    A teenager was arrested back in March after being discovered to have disseminated white nationalist literature online. He had previously been questioned in 2017 by the police after posting homophobic and racist tweets but he told them they were written just "for a laugh".

    A 17-year old neo-Nazi who planned to attack targets around Durham, including synagogues, has become the youngest person to be convicted of planning a terror attack in the UK on Tuesday.

    The teenager, who has not been named, has been jailed for 6 years and 8 months after publishing a manifesto designed to inspire other white nationalist terrorists, as reported by the BBC.

    His detention will also be followed by a potential 5-year extension period.

    The manual included calls for an "inevitable race war" in his diary and a list of locations throughout Durham which he planned to attack.

    A jury had found the boy guilty of preparing to carry out acts of terrorism between October 2017 and March 2018.

    During his sentencing at Manchester Crown Court, Judge David Stockdale QC said: 

    “While your youth is a powerful mitigating factor it is also a feature of this case, which is perhaps most disturbing."

    "You are a highly intelligent, widely read, quick-thinking and articulate young man. Given the development of your intellect, the breadth of your reading and your obvious thirst for knowledge, it is a matter of infinite regret that you pursued at such a young age a twisted and - many would say - a sick ideological path."

    Medical experts concluded that the teenager had autism spectrum disorder and it played a role in his actions, according to the judge.

    Mitigating, Nigel Evans QC said the youth's lack of contrition could be seen "as part of his autism, his ADHD", as well his parents who previously did not see cause for concern.

    The teenager was found guilty of six terror offenses, both preparation to commit terrorist acts as well as circulating a terrorist publication, possessing an item for a purpose related to terrorism, and three counts of possession of material which included information useful to a terrorist.

    During the trial, it was revealed that he was visiting websites on firearms and had been communicating with a gun auctioneer.

    On the Fascist Forge forum page, he claimed a race war was “inevitable” and advocated accelerationist tactics, including the use of violence to destroy the liberal democratic "system".

    The teenager denied all offences, claiming it was all only for “shock value” and had no intention of following through with the attacks.

    He also said that he had deleted files from his computer after being warned of an imminent police raid a month prior to his arrest.

    An Attack Prevented?

    Following his arrest March, police discovered that he was in possession of instructions on how to make bombs and ricin, and had been uploading firearms manuals to neo-Nazi websites.

    Prior to being arrested, he had outline plans to firebomb synagogues, banks, and pubs in what he believed was an upcoming “race war”. He also wrote down in a diary entry that his approaching 12 weeks of study leave would be “showtime”.

    “I think I am moments away from constructing bombs and weapons, how exciting”, he wrote.

    During his arrest he was carrying a drawing of a fellow pupil being beheaded and a piece of paper found in his pocket read: “Killing is probably easier than your paranoid mind thinks. You’re just not used to it … good hunting Friday”.

    The boy had been openly describing himself as a neo-Nazi on Twitter since 2017, an account which caught the attention of police but has since been deleted.

    A New Terrorism On The Rise

    Manifestos are a common trend among terrorists, particularly white nationalists.

    One example is Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian white nationalist and neo-Nazi terrorist who killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting attack at Utøya island, a summer camp for the Worker's Youth League.

    Breivik's manifesto and Youtube videos advocated violence against "leftists" and Muslims to stop the takeover of Europe by "cultural Marxism" and multiculturalism.

    Right-wing extremism has been identified as the fastest-growing terror threat to the UK, despite Islamic terrorists making up the largest portion of incidents.

    Related:

    Hacker Publishes Database of Account Data From Neo-Nazi Forum Iron March
    ‘Miss Hitler’ Winner, Mafia Figure Busted Among Members of Neo-Nazi Ring in Italy
    Why Are Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Joining the Hong Kong Protests?
    ‘Brazen Flaunting of Hatred’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Joining Hong Kong Protests ‘Hardly Surprising’
    Tags:
    Racism, White Nationalism, counterterrorism, teenager, Terrorism, Neo-Nazi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse