MPs Submit Amendment to Brexit Bill Requiring Big Ben to Chime on 31 January

British MPs, Mark Francois and Nigel Evans, have come up with an amendment to the Brexit Bill requiring Big Ben to ring at 11 pm on 31 January, the hour when the UK officially quits the European Union.

"I have tabled this new clause to the Brexit Bill to allow the House of Commons to vote on whether or not Big Ben should chime on exit day," Francois told The Daily Telegraph.

New Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle was quoted by the Sunday Telegraph as saying that if the House supports it, he would allow the bells to ring.

The bells have not rung since 2017 due to renovation which has been underway in Queen Elizabeth Tower which holds Big Ben.