Register
04:16 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson Distances Himself From Trump, Condemns Threat to Attack 52 Cultural Sites in Iran

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107723/35/1077233565.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001071077961115-boris-johnson-distances-himself-from-trump-condemns-threat-to-attack-52-cultural-sites-in-iran/

    Pressure has begun to mount on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and US begin to heat up. As a traditional ally of the United States and in need of a trade deal, the UK's dedication to the Iranian Nuclear Agreement could begin to waver.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an uncharacteristic criticism on Monday against US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit 52 Iranian cultural sites in the event of an outbreak of conflict.

    “There are international conventions in place that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage,” said a spokesperson for the prime minister.

    Downing Street refused to label the potential attack as a war crime however and issued a statement of approval to the US for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

    The spokesperson pointed out the international rules of war which are contained in the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, prohibiting states from attacking protected sites.

    When asked if the UK accepted the US' stated justification that the attack was preemptive, the spokesperson said: “States have a right to take action such as this in self-defence and the US have been clear that Soleimani was plotting imminent attacks on American diplomats and military personnel."

    He stressed that news of Iran dropping all limitations on uranium enrichment within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), designed to limit Iranian nuclear capacity, was deeply concerning and that it "is in everyone's interests that the deal remains in place". 

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement on Sunday where he called for the "de-escalation" of tensions between the US and Iran, but also said that he would not "lament" the death of General Soleimani.

    The statement comes after a drone strike by the US on Friday which killed General Soleimani in Baghdad, approved personally by President Trump.

    The operation took place in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday as Soleimani was leaving Baghdad airport.

    Following the attack, President Trump cautioned Iran on Twitter that if they retaliate and harm any US servicemen or citizens he will target 52 sites in Iran, some of which are of cultural importance to the country.

    Despite Boris Johnson taking a more pro-US line since taking office, he is still dedicated to maintaining the JCPOA, which Trump is adamantly opposed to.

    The UK finds itself in a predicament however as it gears up to leave the European Union at the end of January. 

    A trade deal with the US has been long in the works and may be essential if the UK leaves by the end of the 11-month transition period in 2020.

    However, the US has made it clear in recent months that it is willing to use the necessity for a Brexit deal as blackmail to get the UK to follow suit on in its trade war against China.

    In July, President Trump told the UK that there would be no post-Brexit trade deal if it permits Chinese tech giant Huawei, which the US alleges is a front for the ruling Communist Party, to have access to UK 5G infrastructure.

    Related:

    NATO Members Agree Iran Must Never Acquire Nuclear Weapon - Alliance Chief Stoltenberg
    Scottish FM Sturgeon Urges UK to Avoid Getting "Dragged" Into Conflict as US-Iran Tensions Boil Over
    ‘Middle East Will Become a Graveyard for US’: Pyongyang Apprehensively Eyes Iran Crisis
    Tags:
    War, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse