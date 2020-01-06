Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iran to Refrain From Actions Violating Nuclear Deal

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a joint statement, called on Iran to refrain from moves that are contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as the Iran nuclear deal.

On Sunday, the three leaders held separate telephone conversations with each other in the wake of escalated tensions in the Middle East due to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by a US airstrike in Baghdad. The assassination caused Iran's outrage. Moreover, Tehran said on Sunday that it was discontinuing its remaining obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, whose fate has been unclear since the US' withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

"We especially call on Iran to refrain from further violent actions and supporting such activities. We also urge Iran to refrain from actions that do not comply with the nuclear deal," the statement, released by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.

Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iraq to Continue Supporting US-Led Anti-Terror Coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a joint statement, called on Baghdad to ensure continued support for the international US-led anti-terrorism coalition, in the wake of the Iraqi parliament's vote to expel foreign troops from the country.

"We also reiterate our commitment to fighting the IS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] and still give high priority to it. In this regard, preserving the coalition is of high importance. We call on Iraqi government agencies to continue providing the needed support to the coalition," the statement, released by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.

The E3 countries' leaders added that they will continue working together with all sides in the Middle East to "ease tensions in the region and ensure security."

The Iraqi parliament's decision followed the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, by a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.