German police reportedly killed a Turkish national in the city of Gelsenkirchen after the man tried to attack the patrol officers with a knife. The suspect reportedly had a serious record of violent crimes.

The incident occurred at approximately 19:40 local time on Saturday. German media said, citing a spokesman for Gelsenkirchen police, that 2 officers were preparing to start their shift and were standing near a patrol car when suddenly a man hurled some object towards the police vehicle.

The officers tried to apprehend the hooligan but he drew a knife out of his pocket and attempted to attack the police. Eventually, the suspect was killed before he yelled „Allahu akbar“.

The local area was immediately put on a lockdown and security measures increased at the scene. Local authorities have launched an investigation. Netizens have shared footage alleging aftermath of the incident with criminalists working at the scene.

The identity of the killed suspect remains unknown. The spokesman for Gilsenkirche police said only that the attacker was the 37-year-old mad and held Turkish citizenship.

Earlier unconfirmed reports claimed that the police officers were injured. The information has, however, not been confirmed. The police said that the attacker was killed with only a one shot.

​The preliminary screening of the attacker's identity had reportedly shown that he had a serious record of committed violent crimes. There have been no reports of alleged attacker's allegiance to a terrorist group.

Germany has reportedly been on high alert amid a series of terrorist attacks across Europe. The German Interior Ministry said earlier that some 700 potentially dangerous Islamists had been residing in Germany who were allegedly capable of carrying out a terrorist attack.