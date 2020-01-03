Situation at the Scene of Deadly Knife Attack in Parisian Suburb - Video

Police, ambulances, and fire brigades are working at the scene of a knife attack at Park Hauts de Bruyrres in Villejuif, where a man stabbed four people before being taking down by law enforcement officers.
The assailant reportedly claimed the life of a 50-year-old person, while critically wounding one of the three other victims.
According to RTL, the knifeman was a Caucasian bearded man wearing traditional North African clothes. Some witnesses reported that he shouted "Allahu Akbar". The police are verifying these reports.
FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
All comments
Show new comments (0)