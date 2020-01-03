Situation at the Scene of Deadly Knife Attack in Parisian Suburb - Video

The police earlier gunned down a man who stabbed four people in a park in the French suburb of Villejuif.

Police, ambulances, and fire brigades are working at the scene of a knife attack at Park Hauts de Bruyrres in Villejuif, where a man stabbed four people before being taking down by law enforcement officers.

The assailant reportedly claimed the life of a 50-year-old person, while critically wounding one of the three other victims.

According to RTL, the knifeman was a Caucasian bearded man wearing traditional North African clothes. Some witnesses reported that he shouted "Allahu Akbar". The police are verifying these reports.

