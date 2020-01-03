Knife-Wielding Man ‘Neutralised’ After Killing One, Injuring Three More in Paris Suburb – Reports

According to Actu17.fr, a mine disposal team has been dispatched to the scene, as the attacker could potentially have explosives.

Police have neutralised a man who stabbed at least four people, one to death, in the Hautes-Bruyères departmental park in Villejuif commune in the southern suburbs of Paris, France, Actu17.fr reported on Friday. It took at least three shots to take down the knife attacker, according to sources cited by the BFMTV broadcaster.

Attaque au couteau à Villejuif - L’Hay-Les-Roses, plusieurs blessés. L’auteur abattu par les policiers. Opération de police et des secours en cours. #Villejuif pic.twitter.com/LH2G9zlXOr — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 3, 2020

​One of the wounded is currently in critical condition.

#Villejuif parc des hauts de Bruyères.

Intervention en cours des forces de l’ordre.

Évitez le secteur. — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) January 3, 2020

Caption: #Vilejuif Park in Hauts de Bruyères. Ongoing intervention by the police. Avoid the area.

Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior Laurent Nuñez is on his way to the scene, RTL reported.

Meanwhile, RTL reported that the perpetrator was a Caucasian bearded man wearing traditional North African clothes. Some witnesses reported that he shouted "Allahu Akbar". The police are verifying these reports.