Register
11:46 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    German police officers. (File)

    Leipzig Attack Shows ‘Inhuman Violence From Left-Wing Extremism', German Interior Minister Says

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/105326/94/1053269418.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001031077927117-leipzig-attack-shows-inhuman-violence-from-left-wing-extremism-german-interior-minister-says/

    Leipzig saw quite a bit of violence even before the New Year had settled in, as left-wing extremists clashed with police triggering a genuine political row. Law enforcement officials said the tensions have taken on “a new quality”.

    Referring to an attack on the police force in Leipzig, the police union stressed that it was an actual instance of domestic terrorism:

    "The basic definition of terrorism is spreading fear among the population through violence, and exactly that is happening here", Rainer Wendt, head of the German police union DPolG told DW.

    "But this is a new quality: a targeted life-threatening attack on officers, and we have to assume, unfortunately, that at some point someone might be killed", Wendt thundered.

    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also commented on the violent episode in Saxony:

    "This act shows that inhuman violence also comes from the left-wing extremist scene", Seehofer told the DPA news agency on Thursday, adding that a strong state needed a strong police force.

    Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung, a member of the Social Democratic Party, weighed in in a similar way lamenting the non-peaceful start to the year:

    "The New Year, unfortunately, did not begin peacefully at all, but started with a serious criminal outbreak of violence", Jung told DPA. "My thoughts are with the injured policeman and his family, and I wish him a speedy recovery".

    After being attacked in the city’s Connewitz district, one police officer had to undergo an emergency operation. Per a police statement released in the early hours of 1 January, a group of people pushed a burning shopping cart into a group of police just after the New Year, before throwing burning fireworks at the officers.

    A total of 10 people were detained following the attack, with police currently proceeding with an investigation for attempted murder.

    "There is no justification for someone whose job it is to protect public safety to have fireworks and bottles thrown at them", said Jörg Radek, deputy leader of the GdP police union.

    Meanwhile, Juliane Nagel, a socialist Left party representative in the Saxon parliament, who was in Connewitz on New Year's Eve, shifted the spotlight to the authorities’ reaction, describing in a blog post how police officers presses the crowds, admitting though that none of the police's actions was justification for the blatant violence against them.

    Saxony, where Leipzig is the regional capital, has proved an epicentre for both kinds of extremism – left- and right-wing -  where rival subcultures have been developing side-by-side. In November, the state government formed a new "Soko LinX", a police special unit focused on left-wing violence, after a series of arson incidents at Leipzig construction sites and companies.

    In Germany at large, right-wing violence is no less a threat than that by left-wingers. According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, there are around 9,000 "violence-orientated" left-wing extremists and just over 12,000 right-wing ones on German police radars.

    As for left-wing extremism, one alarm was sounded in 2017, when German politicians from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) demanded to fundamentally change approaches towards left-wing extremism after violent protests in Hamburg occurred during the 2017 G20 summit. According to a police statment from that time, some of the anti-globalist rallies that took place in Hamburg turned violent: an estimated 200 law enforcement officers were injured in clashes, and almost 300 protesters were detained.

    Related:

    Attacks on Germany's Mosques Were Preceded by Spike in Migrant Crimes – AfD MP
    Migrant Declares War on Booze Destroying Liquor Bottles at Supermarket in Central Germany - Video
    Permissive Behaviour Towards Migrants Will Go On Nourishing Anti-Establishment Protest - Professor
    Denmark Nearly Built Border Wall With Germany During Peak Migrant Crisis – Ex-Minister
    Tags:
    clashes, police, right-wing, extremism, left-wing, Leipzig, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse