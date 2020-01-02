Internet Appalled as Polish Children in SS Uniforms Re-Enact Auschwitz Gassing - Video

The performance was attended by a local mayor, who then held a speech about the kids’ duty to protect "Latin Christianity" against "traitors" and the "dangers" that the modern West faces.

Students at a primary school in the eastern Polish city of Labunie staged a shocking performance depicting the horrible deaths in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The video, published by Tygodnik Zamojski, shows schoolchildren wearing SS uniforms with swastika armbands, while others, who wore grey-striped prison outfits, collapse on the floor with smoke engulfing them – representing the deaths in the gas chambers.

At the same time, one of the guests, a Polish woman whose parents were murdered in the concentration camp, told the children after the show that their country deserved reparations from Germany.

​The whole performance was criticised by the Auschwitz Memorial staff as inappropriate.

Many Twitter users were also confused or appalled by the performance as well.

​​The re-enactment was held to commemorate the Children of Zamosc, after whom the school was named - as thousands of young people from the Polish region were deported and killed by the Nazis during WWII.