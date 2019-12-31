MI6 Reportedly Considers Ditching HQ Refurbishment Plans After Potential Blueprint Leak

A contractor tasked with remaking the UK spy service's headquarters lost the blueprints that it had designed for the MI6, but eventually found most of them. However, the circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain a mystery.

The UK’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, is considering scrapping the refurbishment of its main building in London at Vauxhall Cross, known as Babylon-on-Thames, after the blueprints disappeared some time ago, Forbes reported.

The MI6 is reportedly mulling reviewing the renovation plans to determine whether the blueprints' disappearance poses a security threat, despite them not being marked as "highly sensitive". The spy agency will also review how it works with various contractors to ensure better security for sensitive materials in the future, despite the fact that the lost blueprints were not marked as such.

Reports that the contractor tasked with remaking the building, the construction company Balfour Beatty, had lost around 100 documents related to the renovation surfaced earlier this week, sparking concerns that the plans could end up in the hands of foreign spies or criminals.

Most of the documents, which were supposed to be accessible only to a small number of Balfour Beatty’s high-ranking project supervisors, were eventually found, but outside the secure room where they were supposed to be kept. There is no evidence so far that they ended up in the wrong hands. The contractor has not commented on Forbes' report.