Watch Brand New Cruise Ship Crash Into Pier in Palermo, Sicily

The ship, which has been in service for some five weeks, collided with a pier as it was moving in to dock at a port in Sicily.

MSC Cruises’ Grandiosa ship crashed into a pier as it tried to dock in Palermo, Sicily, at about 8:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. GMT) on the morning of 30 December, the Maritime Bulletin reported, adding that no one was injured in the accident.

"MSC Grandiosa experienced a light allision in the port of Palermo. Due to reasons we are still investigating, the ship deviated while manoeuvring along the quayside and lightly grazed the end of the quay with its aft part", a representative for MSC Cruises told The Sun. "While this may have been noticed by some passengers or bystanders, there was never any risk for guests or crew on board, and there was no impact on the environment".

The ship moved away from the damaged pier and docked without any further problems.