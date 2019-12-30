'Sonic Boom' Shakes Houses in Northeast London - Reports

Residents in Walthamstow in northeast London have reported hearing a huge explosion, similar to a sonic boom, the Daily Star says.
The explosion was heard at about 5:15 pm local time, with people taking to social media to share their experiences.
Did anyone else in NE London just hear that huge explosion? What was it? #london #explosion— Jonathan Somerville (@baptistjon) December 30, 2019
The Daily Star quoted Ray Bonner, who lives in Walthamstow and who also took to Twitter to say that the blast "shook the windows".
This comes weeks after many people were woken up by a sonic boom caused by two RAF Typhoon jets that flew over London. The Met Police confirmed then that the jets had been scrambled after a Boeing 767 lost communication with Air Traffic Control.
