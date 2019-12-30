'Sonic Boom' Shakes Houses in Northeast London - Reports

The blast was heard at about 5:15 pm local time on Monday, the Daily Star reported.

Residents in Walthamstow in northeast London have reported hearing a huge explosion, similar to a sonic boom, the Daily Star says.

The explosion was heard at about 5:15 pm local time, with people taking to social media to share their experiences.

Did anyone else in NE London just hear that huge explosion? What was it? #london #explosion — Jonathan Somerville (@baptistjon) December 30, 2019

The Daily Star quoted Ray Bonner, who lives in Walthamstow and who also took to Twitter to say that the blast "shook the windows".​

This comes weeks after many people were woken up by a sonic boom caused by two RAF Typhoon jets that flew over London. The Met Police confirmed then that the jets had been scrambled after a Boeing 767 lost communication with Air Traffic Control.