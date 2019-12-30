Shots Fired in Berlin Near Checkpoint Charlie - Police

The area around the intersection of Friedrichstrasse and Kochstrasse has been cordoned off, police say.

An unknown gunman has fired several shots in a cafe near Checkpoint Charlie, the Berlin police said on Twitter.

Zur Zeit findet ein Einsatz im Bereich der #Friedrichstraße statt. Dort soll ersten Erkenntnissen zufolge ein unbekannter Verdächtiger in einem Geschäft mehrere Schüsse abgegeben haben. Weitere Informationen folgen hier.

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 30, 2019

The shots were likely linked to an attempt of a robbery at a cafe, German rbb broadcaster said, citing a police spokesman.

An operation into the incident is underway in the centre of Berlin, police added.

According to the tabloid B.Z, ambulances are not at the scene while police officers are searching the upper floors of surrounding houses.

The police have been updating the public about the incident via Twitter. They say the situation in the area is under control.

Wir gehen aktuell davon aus, dass der Schussabgabe ein versuchter Überfall auf ein Geschäft in der #Friedrichstraße vorausging. Wir haben die Situation unter Kontrolle. — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) December 30, 2019

​A video has emerged online showing a heavy police presence in the area of the incident.

„Gehts hier nicht weiter?“

„Wann ist denn hier alles vorbei?“

„Ich muss U-Bahn!“

😳 pic.twitter.com/E2MKuBo3tP — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) December 30, 2019

​MORE TO FOLLOW