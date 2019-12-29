New Study Predicts When EU's Share in World Trade May Meet Its Demise

The exact figure is expected to be even lower given the fact that the survey failed to consider Britain’s upcoming exit from the EU scheduled for 31 January, 2020.

The EU’s share of world trade may collapse in the coming decades, a new study conducted by the University of Denver’s Pardee Centre has revealed.

The 28 EU member states currently make up about 22 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP); the figure is expected to nosedive to merely 9.9 percent in 2100, according to the survey.

Just for comparison, EU member states accounted for 36 percent of world trade in 1960.

What’s more, the figure may plummet even lower because the study didn’t address the consequences of Brexit, slated for late January.

Even so, Britain is estimated to have the world’s sixth biggest economy by 2100, with other EU members’ economies declining, comparative,y during this period.

The study doesn’t rule out that the UK may overtake Germany and France and come on the heels of India, China, the US, Indonesia and Nigeria in terms of economic growth.