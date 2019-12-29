Register
11:14 GMT +329 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles after being greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris

    Holidaying PM Johnson Reportedly Drafts 'To Do' List Ahead of Tough Brussels Talks as Brexit Looms

    © AP Photo / Daniel Cole
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107672/91/1076729185.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912291077892228-holidaying-pm-johnson-reportedly-drafts-to-do-list-ahead-of-tough-brussels-talks-as-brexit-looms/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ring in 2020 on a private Caribbean island, in a celebratory vacation after the Tories’ triumph in the snap 12 December vote brought his country one step closer to formally completing its withdrawal from the EU at the end of January.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently on holiday, has been busy drafting a “to do” list as he faces impending post-Brexit talks in Brussels in 2020.

    Top of this list is the establishment of a new Downing Street unit to spearhead negotiations with the EU as Johnson prepares to deliver Brexit next month and, as promised, a trade deal with the EU by December, writes the Daily Mail.

    Taskforce Europe

    The new taskforce, which will be headed by the PM's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, is intended to be operational by Brexit Day on 31 January.

    A government source is quoted by the publication as saying Frost's unit, which will be based in No. 10, would be focused on reaching Johnson's end-of-year deadline.

    “In 2020, we will move forward to establish a future relationship and free trade agreement with the EU", the source said.
    “Following the Election, the Government has a clear and renewed mandate to achieve this. We want our new relationship to be based on an ambitious free trade agreement and a close friendship between sovereign equals".

    This comes as new EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen questioned Johnson's pledge of delivering a trade deal with the EU by December next year.

    Von der Leyen was quoted as saying this weekend that she was “very worried” by Boris Johnson's timeframe for trade talks. She also suggested that the Brexit “transition” period, during which Britain would remain inside the EU single market and customs union, could be extended until 2023.

    “We should seriously ask ourselves if all these negotiations are possible in such a short time...I think it would be reasonable to take stock mid-year and, if necessary, agree on an extension", said the EU Chief.

    Government sources, however, have been quoted as putting the EU Commission president’s comments down to “tactics and bluster”, suggesting that any “genuinely held concerns about timing” should have been made known by Brussels when Johnson forged his new Brussels deal in the autumn.

    ‘Cabinet Cull’

    The publication reports that ministers fear Boris Johnson could sack up to a third of his Cabinet in a post-Brexit “St Valentine's Day Massacre” reshuffle.

    Tipped as likely to be out the door are Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

    On the other hand, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak and Security Minister Brandon Lewis are likely to join Michael Gove – touted as being given overall charge of global trade talks - on the promotion list.

    Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove
    © AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
    Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Michael Gove

    In a reorganisation of Whitehall departments, earlier, plans to remove control of prisons, probation and sentencing from the Justice Department, handing it instead to Home Secretary Priti Patel were reported. Chief Special Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings was suggested as the mastermind behind the reorganisation.

    In another impending move, immigration would be removed from under Home Office control and placed in a stand-alone department.

    Budget

    Another outstanding issue on Johnson’s “to do” list is the budget.

    His adviser Dominic Cummings is said to be studying plans to redefine what Britain's £14 billion foreign aid budget can be spent on, according to the Daily Mail.

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Dominic Cummings, a British political strategist and special adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slinks into 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

    Under the country’s legally binding commitment to devote 0.7 percent of the nation's GDP to international charity, that spending is currently bound by strict Overseas Development Aid definitions.

    However, a “new British standard of aid spending” is said to be under consideration. This could see the budget shared more widely across Whitehall, including with the Ministry of Defence, with some aid spending counting towards Britain's NATO commitment to devote two percent of GDP to defence.

    “It's our money and it is up to us how we spend it", the paper cites a cabinet source as saying.

    International aid and the role of DFID (the Department for International Development) are set to be key parts of a review into Britain's standing in the world led by Professor John Bew.

    Regarding March's Budget, treasury insiders are quoted as warning that a slew of Tory election pledges will have to be funded by tax changes.

    While the Conservative Party manifesto prohibits rises in income tax, National Insurance and VAT, it is understood a hike in Capital Gains Tax has been mulled by Treasury officials. Currently, the tax on the profit from the sale of second properties is set at 28 percent, with tax on the profit on the sale of other capital assets set at 20 percent.

    Entrepreneurs' Relief – which sees business creators pay only ten percent tax when they sell their business – could be scrapped, according to sources.

    A treasury official, however, was cited as dismissing the claims as speculation, adding no final decision on the budget had been made.

    Related:

    Stormzy Reportedly Slams Boris Johnson, Claims UK Is 'Definitely Racist'
    New Year's Bombshell: Where Will Boris Johnson Go for Festive Post-Election Getaway?
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan Urges PM Boris Johnson to Work Together to End Rough Sleeping
    UK May Still Leave EU Without Deal if Brussels Doesn't Agree to Boris Johnson's Deal – Commentator
    Tags:
    UK Department for International Development, UK Ministry of Defence, UK, Whitehall, Brandon Lewis, Geoffrey Cox, Priti Patel, EU Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, Michael Gove, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse