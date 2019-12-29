Love, Actually? Boris Johnson's Girlfriend Reportedly Gifts Him £1,000 Motorbike for Christmas

Before facing the challenges of the looming Brexit, set for 31 January 2020, the PM decided to take a short Caribbean holiday with his sweetheart.

The UK prime minister has received a second-hand Yamaha TTR 125, which is believed to be worth around £1,000 and can reach speeds of up to 55mph, from his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds, according to the Daily Mail.

Johnson had earlier told journalists that he would like a new bicycle for Christmas, but he stressed that he would have to buy it himself.

After becoming foreign secretary and later prime minister, he had to give up cycling around London because of security precautions.

The Christmas holidays for Johnson and Symonds began on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia. The British politician arrived here on a short visit to meet with the island's Prime Minister Allen Shastane. The island nation's PM met Johnson at the ramp, hugged and congratulated the latter on a resounding victory in the recent UK elections.

Johnson and Symonds are known to spend most of their vacations on Mustique Island, located in the Grenadines Archipelago. This Caribbean island is known not only for its snow-white beaches, but also for its popularity among the stars and members of the British royal family.